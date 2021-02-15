CM Vijay Rupani's health completely fine, he will be kept in observation for 24 hours: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

New Delhi: The condition of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who fainted on stage while addressing an election rally in Vadodara on Sonday, is better fine and he has been kept under observation for 24 hours.

Dr RK Patel, Director, UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad told reporters late on Sunday night, "His (Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's) condition is stable. All his medical check-up reports including EGC and CT Scan are normal. There is nothing to worry about. He will be kept at the hospital for 24 hours just for observation,"

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, however, told reporters on Sunday night that "CM Vijay Rupani fainted on stage while addressing an election rally in Vadodara. He was brought to Ahmedabad and admitted to UN Mehta hospital for a medical check-up."

"His health completely fine and he will be kept in observation for 24 hours," Deputy CM Nitin Patel added.

Earlier on Sunday, Vijay Rupani collapsed while addressing a public meeting planned for the upcoming local body elections in Vadodara. Rupani was given first aid on the stage, and then he was seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own. Reports say that it was Rupani's third public gathering of the day and he fainted, giving a speech in the Nizampura area.

Live TV

In a video, a bodyguard, who was behind him, is seen trying to hold the Gujarat Chief Minister, and other BJP leaders present on the dais also rushed to his help.

The Chief Minister was then flown in a helicopter from Vadodara to Ahmedabad and admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.