Gujarat Polls 2022: Congress releases 3rd list; AAP returnee gets Rajkot East seat- Check here

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8

New Delhi: Weeks before the biggest electoral polls of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state is going to commence, the Indian National Congress unveiled it's third 7-member candidates' list for Gujarat state assembly elections giving Indranil Rajguru, the AAP party returnee the Rajkot East seat to contest from in an attempt to reclaim Congress' lost glory in the constituency and upholding the Hand above the Lotus. While the rivals, BJP, are working to retain the seats in the state, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are aggressively campaigning to coup overthrow the Bhupendrabhai Patel-led government. (Ahead of Gujarat polls, HC lifts ban on BJP leader Hardik Patel's entry into Mehsana district)

The total number of candidates declared so far by the Congress party is 96. The Congress had last Friday released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections. On Thursday, it had come out with another list with 46 names. Among the candidates named in the third list are Bacchubhai Arethiya from Rapar, Tarun Gadhvi from Wadhwan, and Deepak Baroyh from Navsari. The party has replaced Shankarbhai V Patel, its candidate from Gandevi, and has fielded Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel in his place.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. (Delhi MCD Polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi in AAP's ‘Star Campaigners’ list)

