Delhi MCD Polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi in AAP's ‘Star Campaigners’ list

New Delhi: As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) polls are approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, November 11, 2022, has released a list of its “Star Campaigners” for the upcoming elections. The list includes 30 leaders with AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holding the top three positions. The list also includes other top leaders of the party like Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Gopal Rai including several others. The list also features Rajendra Pal Gautam who recently resigned from his ministerial post over his presence at religious conversion event, which garnered backlash from the opposition. (Arvind Kejriwal's 10 promises for MCD polls-Corruption-free system to clearing garbage mountains)

Aam Aadmi Party releases a list of 30 star campaigners for Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned as minister over his presence at a religious conversion event, features in the list. pic.twitter.com/RrGVRePJXj November 11, 2022

The party is aggressively campaigning for the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi. Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal released his party’s manifesto, which they called ‘Kejriwal ki 10 guarantee’ under which AAP chief vowed to clear the garbage mountains from the city and make the MCD completely corruption free.

On Thursday, AAP went big with the election campaign with the inauguration of ‘war room’, which will help them in conducting the nomination process, social media campaigns, among other necessary management activities required for the polls, as informed by AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai.

Also Read: Delhi Excise Policy Case: Rs 100 cr bribe given, 140 phones changed, says ED

Clearing the three garbage mountains across the city, corruption free MCD and complete relief from stray menace forms the backbone of AAP’s manifesto for the MCD elections. Kejriwal refers the 10 guarantees as nothing less than “Fevical ka jod” and aim to present a blueprint to make Delhi the “best global city”.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Also Read: Delhi Excise Policy case: Sambit Patra lashes out at Manish Sisodia, says 'he crushed phones to ERASE evidence'