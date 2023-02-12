topStoriesenglish2572512
NewsIndia
SUPERSTITION

Gujarat shocker: Infant Girl Branded With Hot Iron Rod to Treat Cough; Quack Held

The 'self-styled doctor' Katara allegedly branded the baby with a hot iron rod on her chest and stomach.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 04:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • A two-month-old baby girl was hospitalised after she was allegedly branded with a hot iron rod
  • A "self-styled doctor" carried out the act to treat the baby for cough in Gujarat's Porbandar

Trending Photos

Gujarat shocker: Infant Girl Branded With Hot Iron Rod to Treat Cough; Quack Held

Porbandar: A two-month-old baby girl was hospitalised after she was allegedly branded with a hot iron rod by a "self-styled doctor" to treat her for cough in Gujarat's Porbandar district, police said on Sunday. The quack was arrested on Sunday and an FIR was registered against him and the child's mother, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surjeet Mahedu said. The baby has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital. She is under observation and her condition is reported to be stable, he said.

"The baby suffered from cough and phlegm a week ago and her parents tried a local cure at home, but she did not get relief. Thereafter, the child's mother took her to one Devrajbhai Katara," Mahedu said.

Katara allegedly branded the baby with a hot iron rod on her chest and stomach. When she did not get relief, the parents took the child to Bhavsinhji General Hospital in Porbandar and the matter came to light, he said.

Based on a complaint by the infant's father, an FIR was registered against Katara and the baby's mother under Indian Penal Code Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument likely to cause death) and other provisions, the official said.

The condition of the baby, who was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in Porbandar, was stable, he said.

Dr Jai Badiyani from the general hospital told mediapersons that the baby was brought to the medical facility on February 9 with breathing complications.

"She was put on oxygen support in the ICU. During the treatment, we found that she was branded on chest...This increased her complications," he said.

Earlier this month, a two-and-a-half-month-old girl died in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district after allegedly being branded with a hot iron rod more than 50 times by an exorcist, police said. Another case where a 3-month-old girl was branded with a hot iron rod had also come to light in Shahdol, they said.

Live Tv

Superstitionalernative medicinefaith healerGujaratchildren death

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway