Gujarat's Zoya Khan becomes the first transgender operator of the Common Service Centre in India

Vadodara: Zoya Khan from the Vadodara district of Gujarat became the first transgender operator of the Common Service Centre in India. She aims to uplift the transgender community by making them digitally literate.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the news with her pictures of working in the office on his Twitter handle and said, ''Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with Telemedicine consultation. Her vision is to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities.''

Common Service Centres are facilities provided by the Government of India for delivering e-Services to rural and remote locations where availability of computers and Internet was negligible or mostly absent.