Gulam Ashraf Upheld the Entire Empire after His Father’s Demise

It is easy to blame fate and circumstances for things happening in your life, but only a few come out of it and achieve success. Life has never been easy for anyone. Each of us has a part to fulfil and a role to play. Gulam Ashraf is one of the youngest businessmen in the country who has made it big at such a young age. He is the managing director of Phonex Traders Private Ltd.

Phonex Traders Private Ltd. aims to be the best logistics providing company in the country. Under Gulam’s leadership, there are over 3000 employees and ten sister companies. Despite his young age, he has contributed a lot to the growth of his company. After the demise of his father, he took over the business and has done justice to the company by taking it to heights. Till now, they have expanded their business to Vizag, Bengal, and the north-eastern states. They have also collaborated with companies from Bangladesh, Singapore, etc.

Gulam is very empathetic to people's needs and is well-aware of his surroundings. His compassionate and helping nature sets him apart from other young entrepreneurs in the business sector. He runs the One Unity Social Welfare Association for the betterment of society and its people. He values his principles and works hard to achieve success.

Gulam Ashraf says that he used to spend time with drivers and crane workers to know the ins and outs of every operation carried by them. He believes that one should be aware of every aspect his/her business. Also, this helped him understand the living conditions of the poorer section of society. The need to help people is an inbuilt action since his childhood days. He recalls that his father used to give only 50% of his earnings to the house, and the rest he would use to help the people in need.

To date, he is carrying forward the legacy of his father. His company has donated about ten crores worth of ration to the underprivileged and the poor. In today's time, when many help others for fame and promote themselves, social working is second nature to Gulam.

Carrying forward a legacy is already difficult and doing it better than people's expectations is not everyone’s cup of tea. Gulam Ashraf has proved his excellence and loyalty to himself, his family, and the country through his impeccable contributions.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)