Gyanvapi Masjid case: Everyone should RESPECT Varanasi court's order, says UP DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday welcomed the Varanasi District Court’s order in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and urged all parties to respect and abide by the court’s decision. In his first reaction to the court’s order, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “I welcome the order of the honourable court in the Maa Shringar Gauri Mandir case, everyone should respect the decision.”

Maurya added that the legal proceedings in the case will continue but everyone should welcome and respect the court’s order in this regard. The UP DyCM also informed that he has directed the authorities to ensure the law and order situation across the state and that no unfavourable incident takes place.

Making a similar appeal, UP Minority Minister Danish Azad Ansari said, "A court listens to all sides & only then comes to a conclusion. All of us should respect whatever verdict the court has given & follow it.''

In a major victory for the Hindu side, the Varanasi District Court on Monday dismissed a plea moved by the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking their right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

District Judge AK Vishvesh, who delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case, posted the matter to further hearing on September 22. The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Merajuddin Siddiqui, the advocate representing the Muslim side, said that they will move the Allahabad High Court against the judgement.

26-page verdict

The district judge delivered a 26-page order in 10 minutes in the presence of restricted 32 persons inside the courtroom, including lawyers of the two sides and plaintiffs, said an advocate who was present in the courtroom.

In the order, the judge said, "In view of the discussions and analysis, I have come to the conclusion that the suit of the plaintiffs is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act, 1995 and UP Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983, and the application 35C filed by the defendant no. 4 (Anjuman Intezamia) is liable to be dismissed."

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had on August 24 reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter. Vishnu Jain, an advocate representing the Hindu side, told reporters that the court rejected the application of the Muslim side.

"Their (Muslim side) plea regarding the Place of Worship Act was rejected by the court. The court said that the suit is maintainable, and the next hearing in the matter is on September 22," he said. As the news about the court order was spread, some people who had gathered outside the court here rejoiced the moment by distributing sweets.