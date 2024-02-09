Haldwani Clashes: Alert Sounded In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Friday Prayers; Routes Diversion In Bareilly

An alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Haldwani clashes in which four people died and over 100 police personnel were injured. The alert has been issued ahead of Friday prayers. The chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's demonstration in Bareilly prompted strict vigilance. Authorities have implemented stringent security measures, including route diversions and the diversion of the route towards Haldwani. The police headquarters have issued a statewide alert and urged residents of Bareilly to venture out into the city only if necessary.

Directives have been given to maintain a strict vigil during prayer times at major mosques in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, route diversions have been put in place to manage the flow of heavy vehicles.

Traffic Diversions for Heavy Vehicles:

From Moradabad to Nainital, Pilibhit, and Lucknow: Heavy vehicles coming from Moradabad will bypass Parsakheda and proceed towards Nainital, Pilibhit, and Lucknow.

From Lucknow to Pilibhit, Nainital, and Rampur: Heavy vehicles arriving from Lucknow will bypass Rajou Parsapur and travel towards Pilibhit, Nainital, and Rampur.

From Rampur, Nainital, Pilibhit, and Bareilly to Badaun: Heavy vehicles from Rampur, Nainital, Pilibhit, and Bareilly heading towards Badaun will pass through Rajou Parsapur, Faridpur, Bukhara Mode, and Ramganga.

From Lucknow to Badaun: Heavy vehicles from Lucknow towards Badaun will pass through Faridpur, Bukhara Mode, and Ramganga. The return journey will also follow the same route.

Zero Point Tiraha: No heavy vehicles will enter the city from here. They will take the bypass.

Mini Bypass Tiraha: If heavy vehicles arrive, they will be directed towards Izzatnagar via Nainital Road using the bypass.

Nainital Road Bypass: No heavy vehicles will enter the city from under the Bilwa Bridge.

Pilibhit Road Vilayadham: No heavy vehicles will enter the city from under the Vilayadham Bridge.

Beesalpur Chauraha: No heavy vehicles will enter the city from here. They will use the bypass.

Rajou Parsapur Bypass: Heavy vehicles can reach Transport Nagar from Zero Point.

Chauki Chauraha: If heavy vehicles enter the city from Satellite Tiraha, they will be directed towards Lal Phatak Road via Biyavani Kothi.

Ramganga Tiraha: Heavy vehicles from Bareilly towards Bukhara Mode, Faridpur will pass through here. The entry of heavy vehicles towards Karaina will remain closed.

These traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure the smooth movement of heavy vehicles while maintaining the security and peace of the city