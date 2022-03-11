Hapur Assembly Election results 2022 (Hapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natija 2022): BJP's Vijay Pal (Aadhti) wins against RLD’s Gajraj Singh and BSP’s Manish Singh

Hapur Election results 2022: The results are out and the assembly election vote counting for Hapur Vidhan sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is over. The fight here was between BJP's Vijay Pal, RLD’s Gajraj Singh, BSP’s Manish Singh, AAP’s Veerpal Singh, Congress’s Bhavna, among others. Vijay Pal (Aadhiti) won.

Hapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Hapur Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

BJP's Vijay Pal (Aadhiti) won with a vote margin of 7034 votes, inching ahead of Gajraj Singh of RLD.

Hapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates:

Candidates who contested in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hapur are Vijay Pal (Aadhti) (BJP), Gajraj Singh (RLD), Bhavna (INC), Manish Singh (BSP), Dr BP Nilaratna (Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)), Veerpal Singh (AAP), Dharmendra (Bhartiya Janta Dal), Kiran Pal (Bahujan Mukti Party), Kapil Kumar (Independent), Kailash Chand (Independent), Sanjeev Gandhi (Independent), Chandrapal Singh (Independent).

BJP candidate for Hapur Assembly Elections

BJP fielded Vijay Pal (Aadhti) who contested the 2017 Assembly Elections from Hapur and won the seat. He was looking to repeat his 2017 feat and he managed that. He earlier won against Gajraj Singh who was then in Congress. The 2017 win from Hapur for BJP came after nearly 20 years.

RLD-SP candidate for Hapur Assembly Elections

The RLD-SP alliance fielded Gajraj Singh , who joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal in 2022. He was a member of Indian National Congress political party until 2021; in the 2017 assembly elections he lost to the BJP candidate from the Hapur seat. He has been an MLA four times. Gajraj Singh has won the assembly elections from Hapur assembly seat in the years 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2012. He contested seven elections on a Congress ticket.

BSP candidate for Hapur Assembly Elections

BSP fielded Manish Singh from the Hapur seat. Also known as Monu Bhaiya, Manish was looking to give a tough fight to Vijay Pal (Aadhti) of BJP and Gajraj Singh of RLD. He lost.

Congress candidate for Hapur Assembly Elections

Congress fielded Bhavna Valmiki from Hapur. It was a tough challenge for Bhavna and Congress as the party was dealt a blow when four-times MLA Gajraj Singh left the party for RLD earlier this year.

