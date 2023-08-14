trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648911
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: More Than 40 Million Selfies Uploaded On Govt’s Portal Ahead Of Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: Around 1,800 special guests from around India will attend PM Modi's Independence Day flag hoisting at Delhi's renowned Red Fort.

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Independence Day 2023: According to its website, the national government's Har Ghar Tiranga website has received over 40 million selfies from citizens of the country. The campaign will run from August 13 to 15, as India commemorates its 77th anniversary of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited everyone to join the campaign ahead of the big Independence Day festivities. The Prime Minister invited people on social media to change the display picture of their social media handles to the national flag as part of a "unique effort" ahead of the momentous day.

Har Ghar Tiranga's website says that the government has received 43,644,013 (4.3 million) selfies with the Tricolour. The website's home page has been modified to include a selfie upload feature. When a user visits the portal, he or she has two choices: post a selfie with the flag or digital Tiranga. As the user scrolls down, he or she will see photographs of Union politicians, actors, and athletes holding the Indian flag.

Various celebrations will take place for a week on this second Independence Day of the Amrit Kal (the period of freedom). Along with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, silent processions will be held on Partition Day (August 14), recalling the tragedies of India's Partition and paying tribute to the victims of that period's violence.

Around 1,800 special guests from around India will attend PM Modi's Independence Day flag hoisting at Delhi's renowned Red Fort. Meanwhile, in preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi police have increased checks and security measures throughout the national capital.

