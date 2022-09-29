Haridwar Panchayat Election Result: BJP on its way to a THUMPING victory, counting continues

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to perform better in the three-tier panchayat elections of Haridwar. Counting of votes is going on regarding this and all the results are expected to be declared by today (September 29) afternoon. Let us inform you that the voting for this election was held on Monday (26 September) and the results were to be declared on 28 September, but the results were not declared till late at night and still the counting of votes is going on.

Available trends indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 15 out of 44 seats in the Haridwar Panchayat Board. The BJP is also likely to perform well for the first time in village and area panchayats. In Haridwar, counting of votes for 4305 seats in six blocks is being done on the block wise table of 277. Till 9 pm on Wednesday (September 28), the results of 94 out of 316 seats of the village head were declared. The results of 27 out of 218 seats of Kshetra Panchayat have been declared, but not a single seat has been cleared in 44 seats of Zila Panchayat.

In the three-tier panchayat election in Haridwar, votes were cast on September 26 for the election of Gram Panchayat members, Gram Pradhan, Kshetra Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat members in six blocks and 85.20 percent voter turnout was recorded. The counting of votes for this started on 28 September and is still going on.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won only three seats in the District Panchayat Board in the last elections. In the year 2017, of the 11 assembly seats of Haridwar district, the BJP had won 8, but in this time's assembly elections, the BJP was reduced to only three seats in Haridwar.