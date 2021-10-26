Haryana minister Anil Vij slams Mehbooba Mufti, says 'those who burst firecrackers on Pakistan's win cannot be Indian'

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday came down heavily on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks on Pakistan's historic victory against India in the T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai on Sunday.

The Haryana BJP leader said that Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is “defective” and that she needs to prove if she was an Indian. " Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is," Anil Vij said, according to news agency ANI.

Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on PDF chief Mehbooba Mufti's "Why anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win" tweet pic.twitter.com/GUGYk1K91r — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Vij made these comments in view of a tweet by Mehbooba Mufti on Monday in which she asked "why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pakistan's win" while adding that "one hasn't forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets" following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, Vij also alleged that the DNA of those who burst firecrackers in the country if Pakistan wins a cricket match against India cannot be Indian.

Vij also cautioned that one needs to be careful of ‘traitors’ hiding in one's own country.

“The DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan winning a cricket match cannot be Indian. Be careful of the traitors hiding in our own house,” Vij said in a tweet in Hindi.

पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेट मैच जीतने पर भारत में पटाखे फोड़ने वालों का डीएनए भारतीय नहीं हो सकता । संभल के रहना अपने घर में छुपे हुए गद्दारों से । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) October 26, 2021

The senior BJP leader's comments came amid media reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory.

Pakistan had registered a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on Sunday.

Live TV