'I was aware of it', Harayana minister Anil Vij says this about Covaxin after testing positive

Haryana Minister Anil Vij tweeted that he had received only the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

'I was aware of it', Harayana minister Anil Vij says this about Covaxin after testing positive

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (December 5), said that he was told by doctors before being given the first dose during the phase 3 trial of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covvaxin that antibodies take 14 days to build in the human body after the second dose.

Vij tweeted that he had received only the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

It is to be noted that Vij, who is currently admitted at a hospital, was given the first dose of the vaccine on November 20. The 67-year-old BJP leader had volunteered to participate in the phase three trial for Covaxin. 

Hyderabad-based pharma firm Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As Vij tested positve for COVID-19, people started raising questions over the efficacy of the Covaxin.

For its part, Bharat Biotech issued clarifications on the concerns over the efficacy of Covaxin, Vij also tweeted to clarify that he was informed that the effectiveness of Covaxin would be known only after the administartion of the second dose of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Anil Vij said, "Mujhe Covaxin [coronavirus vaccine] lagane se pehle doctors ne bata diya tha ki vaccine ki doosri dose 28 din ke lagne ke 14 din baad hi antibodies banegi. Poori ehtiyaat baratne ke baad bhi main corona ke kaabu mein aa gaya [doctors had told me that the antibodies build up only after 14 days of getting the 2nd dose and I have only received the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The infection got me even after taking full precautions]".

Vij added that he is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is feeling fine.

“Covaxin has been designed to be protective 2 weeks after volunteers receive the 2nd dose. The phase 3 trial is a double-blind study where volunteers have a 50 per cent chance of receiving either vaccine or placebo," Covaxin had said on Saturday.

