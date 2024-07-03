Hathras Stampede: 'Committee Formed Under chairmanship Of DG Zone Agra', Says BJP MLA Arun Asim

After the deadly stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras killed over 100 people, BJP MLA Asim Arun interacted with the victims and eyewitnesses today. He said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of DG Zone Agra and a report will be submitted to the Chief Minister.

He said "I have spoken with injured victims and eyewitnesses. After the event was over the chief spokesperson (Baba Ji) was leaving and people rushed to seek his blessings. Following this, a few people fell off and other people fell over them. Many started running and a stampede occurred as the path was very narrow. 116 people have died and 22 have been hospitalised. 20 bodies have been unidentified. It is difficult to show bodies and it is difficult for the person also who gets to see the bodies."

"FIR has been launched into the same. An investigation team has launched a probe into the matter. Whoever is at fault will be punished...A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of DG Zone Agra and a report will be submitted to the Chief Minister. It has been assigned the role of seeing if different agencies have done their work properly or not," he added.

The police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who organised a Satsang in Hathras, which subsequently took more than 100 lives. The devotees suffocated to their deaths after the stampede and their bodies piled atop each other. This is the worst such tragedy in recent years. The exact cause of the stampede is still under investigation.

