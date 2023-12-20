'Have Been Facing Insults For Last 20 Years': PM Modi Dials VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar disclosed on Wednesday that he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of a viral video featuring a Trinamool MP mimicking him within the Parliament premises. The incident, previously labelled as a "personal attack" by Dhankhar, saw PM Modi expressing his distress and emphasizing that he has himself endured similar insults for the past two decades.

Decades Of Insults: PM Modi Dails VP Dhankhar

During the call, PM Modi conveyed to Dhankhar that the nature of such insults had been a persistent part of his journey in public service. "He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting," shared Dhankhar on X. The Vice President highlighted the unfortunate aspect of such an incident occurring to a Constitutional officeholder within the Parliament complex.

Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty… December 20, 2023

Trinamool MP's Theatrics: Rahul Gandhi Films Controversial Act

The incident in question involved Serampore TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, caught on camera filming the entire act. The MPs had gathered outside in protests against the suspension of several Opposition members following a commotion over the recent Lok Sabha security breach.

Will Continue To Perform My Duty: VP Dhankhar

Despite the insulting antics, Dhankhar affirmed his dedication to duty during his conversation with PM Modi. "Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution," he asserted. Dhankhar emphasized his unwavering commitment to constitutional values, undeterred by personal attacks.

Mimicry Insults Linked To Past Rivalries: Dhankhar Recalls Farmer Family Background

Reflecting on the abject theatrics by the TMC MP, Dhankhar, previously at odds with Trinamool MP's boss Mamata Banerjee during his tenure as the West Bengal Governor, described it as an insult to his farmer family background and the Jat community he hails from.

Dhankhar took exception to the episode when the House reconvened at noon on Tuesday. "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable," he said.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi For Filming Act

The BJP, meanwhile, seized on the mimicry incident, denouncing it as a contemptible act. The party also directed criticism towards Rahul Gandhi for capturing the spectacle on his phone, intensifying the political ramifications of the controversial episode. It may be noted that 141 MPs have been suspended from Parliament for disrupting proceedings so far.