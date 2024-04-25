'Have Taken Up The Matter With Tehran': MEA On Pakistan-Iran Joint Statement Mentioning Kashmir

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has taken up the matter with Tehran after the Kashmir issue was mentioned in the joint statement issued during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's recent visit to Pakistan. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have taken up the matter with Iranian authorities." Jaiswal said this while asked to comment on MEA's reaction to the Iran-Pakistan joint statement on the Kashmir issue.

It may be recalled that a joint statement issued by the two countries after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's maiden visit to Pakistan stated, "Pakistan and Iran agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through "peaceful means based on the will of the people" of the region.''

The Iranian President visited Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

The joint statement issued after the conclusion of his visit further stated that taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.

"Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law," it stated.

Prime Minister Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue and thanked Iran for its stance during a joint press conference after his bilateral talks with the Iranian leader.

However, Iranian President Raisi refrained from mentioning Kashmir and instead talked about Iran's support for those fighting against oppression especially in Palestine, creating an impression that he had snubbed the desire of the Pakistani leader to say something on the issue.