Heatwave to severe heatwave prevails in many states - Check IMD’s full forecast here

New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in many regions of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that heatwave conditions prevailed over most parts of west Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh.

High temperatures were also recorded over Delhi while heatwave conditions were observed in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Barmer in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.6 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The IMD has predicted isolated heatwave conditions likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Vidarbha and Gujarat on Sunday; over Jharkhand till April 4 and over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for next five days.

Delhi weather

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's normal, the IMD said.

Rainfall prediction

However, rainfall or thundershowers were observed at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD forecast also warned of widespread or heavy rainfall over these regions for next five days.

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall till April 5. A similar weather system will prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till April 4. Meghalaya is also likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on April 3 and 4.

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country in the month, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

"Over the country as a whole, the average maximum temperature (33.10 degrees Celsius) recorded in March 2022 is the highest ever in the last 122 years," the IMD said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)

