Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai for second day

Mumbai: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday (July 28) morning for the second consecutive day. The weather department predicted cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.

Rainfall caused traffic jams in Matunga area.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Matunga area. pic.twitter.com/tSyKMDocNz — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Earlier, on Monday, there were severe waterlogging in Dadar and other parts of the city due to heavy rainfall.

There is also a forecast which says that there are chances of heavy rain in the interiors of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.