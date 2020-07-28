हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai rain

Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai for second day

There is also a forecast which says that there are chances of heavy rain in the interiors of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai for second day

Mumbai: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday (July 28) morning for the second consecutive day. The weather department predicted cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai today. 

Rainfall caused traffic jams in Matunga area.

Earlier, on Monday, there were severe waterlogging in Dadar and other parts of the city due to heavy rainfall. 

There is also a forecast which says that there are chances of heavy rain in the interiors of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.

 

Tags:
Mumbai rainRainfallwaterlogging
Next
Story

Uttarakhand Board UBSE class 10, 12 results 2020 to be released on ubse.uk.gov.in: Follow these steps to check scores
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M39S

Know here how the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan preparations are going