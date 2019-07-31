close

Rains

Heavy rains to lash MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa in next 24 hours, warns IMD

Mumbai and its adjoining areas will also receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.  

Heavy rains to lash MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa in next 24 hours, warns IMD
Pedestrians wade across a waterlogged street during the monsoon rain in Nagpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
NEW DELHI: Heavy rains will lash several parts of India in the next 24 hours including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. 

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the next 24 hours at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and coastal Karnataka, added the weather department. 

Mumbai and its adjoining areas likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days, predicted IMD on Tuesday.

Owning to the Monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Western Himalayan region over the next two to three days.

“A Low Pressure Area lies over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. Monsoon trough continues to run south of its normal position with this Low Pressure Area and another cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood lying embedded in it,” said the weather department in a release. 

“The cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan is likely to become less marked by today leading to gradual northward shift in the western end of the monsoon trough. However, likely persistence of the cyclonic circulation associated with the Low Pressure Area could maintain eastern part of the monsoon trough in its near normal position during next 2-3 days,” it added.

The flood situation continued to remain grim in Bihar with at least 129 people dead in related incidents in the state and over 85 lakh people affected. Darbhanga is one of the most severely affected districts and has seen at least 12 casualties so far since flash floods hit the state due to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal. Water level in Bagmati river in Darbhanga increased on Tuesday due to incessant rains in the region.

Rains lashed several parts of Maharashtra created a flood-like situation in several places. In  Gadhchiroli, over 300 people were forced to leave their houses in the low lying after Parlkota river water overflowed in Bhamragarh area following incessant rains. The flood has also been reported in Allapalli, Aheri and Mulchera tehsils in the districts.

