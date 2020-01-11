Hemant Soren meets PM Narendra Modi, urges him to take care of Jharkhand

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after the formation of his government in the state.

"I met Prime Minister Modi for the first time after the formation of the government. In the coming days, I will once again meet him and share the state's problems with him. The Prime Minister has assured that the rights of tribals will be protected," said Soren while speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Modi.

"During the meeting today, I told the Prime Minister to take special care of Jharkhand. It is is a backward state. Ahead of the Budget Session, we have also demanded a tribal university in the state," he said.

Hemant Soren, the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was recently sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the assembly elections held in December last year.