Here's how Twitterati reacted to Indian Army's claim of spotting Yeti's footprint

The Indian Army on Tuesday posted a tweet saying that one of its mountaineering expedition has come across the massive footprints of a Yeti near the Makalu base camp earlier this month.

Shortly after the Army posted the pictures of the “mysterious footprints” measuring 32x15 inches, the netizens took to Twitter and started posting several hilarious memes.

“For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” the army tweeted.

— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) 29 April 2019

In the images, only the prints of a single foot were visible. It is believed that Yeti, also known as snowman in popular culture, lives in the Himalayan regions of Nepal. The scientists, however, regard it as a mythical creature.

People on Twitter took no time in pointing out the missing second foot in the pictures posted by Army and started cracking jokes.

“the great khali was in India for campaigning..may be he walked over the snow (sic),” tweeted Pradeep.

“Ok, but why only one footstep?” Chowkidar Mritunjay Sharma also asked.

“Don’t want to sound anti-national, but i do think the Yeti might be accustomed to walking on a ramp. I see one feet right infront of the other, just as a model would walk on ramp, unless it is a one-legged Yeti :P,” Hemant Chandak tweeted.

“Yeti was practicing cat-walk for upcoming winter collection,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Sir, Yeti is a myth and it’s existence never proved. It’s a folklore. Those footprints you found most likely belong to some type of Monkey or Bear. Never expected such post by verified Army Acc. Sorry sir (sic),” said one Twitter user.