Indian Army claims to have sighted footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti'

In a first, the Indian Army has said that a massive footprint of a 'Yeti' was sighted near the Makalu base camp earlier this month.

In a tweet, the Indian Army informed that a Mountaineering Expedition team had spotted the giant footprint - measuring 35X15 inches - in the snow on April 9. It also informed that the 'elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.' The tweet was accompanied by several photos showing the massive footprint.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

The jury is still out, however, on whether Yetis exist indeed or if they are part of a legend. While many claim to have spotted the snow giants which reportedly have an ape-like structure and a massive body frame, others say that there is no undeniable proof that has ever been presented.

Footprints in the Himalayan snow have been observed by mountaineers and scientists over the past several decades, and it is believed they belong to the rare mystical creature. Several expeditions with the specific aim to spot a Yeti and prover its existence have been undertaken since the 1950s. Concrete proof backed with scientific evidence, however, remains missing despite the use of modern DNA technologies and high-end recording devices.