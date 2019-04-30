close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
yeti

Indian Army claims to have sighted footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti'

The jury is still out on whether Yetis indeed exist or if they are part of a legend.

Indian Army claims to have sighted footprints of mythical beast &#039;Yeti&#039;
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@adgpi

In a first, the Indian Army has said that a massive footprint of a 'Yeti' was sighted near the Makalu base camp earlier this month.

In a tweet, the Indian Army informed that a Mountaineering Expedition team had spotted the giant footprint - measuring 35X15 inches - in the snow on April 9. It also informed that the 'elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.' The tweet was accompanied by several photos showing the massive footprint.

 

 

The jury is still out, however, on whether Yetis exist indeed or if they are part of a legend. While many claim to have spotted the snow giants which reportedly have an ape-like structure and a massive body frame, others say that there is no undeniable proof that has ever been presented.

Footprints in the Himalayan snow have been observed by mountaineers and scientists over the past several decades, and it is believed they belong to the rare mystical creature. Several expeditions with the specific aim to spot a Yeti and prover its existence have been undertaken since the 1950s. Concrete proof backed with scientific evidence, however, remains missing despite the use of modern DNA technologies and high-end recording devices.

Tags:
yetiIndian Army
Next
Story

EC to hear pleas against PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday

Must Watch

PT5M16S

PM Modi to address a rally in Maya Bazar, Ayodhya on 1st May