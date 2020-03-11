Hiding anything that leads to spread of coronavirus is a crime: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Amid the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Kerala, Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday (March 10) said that according to Public Health Act, people who are supporting or hiding anything that leads to spread of coronavirus is a crime.

Talking to ANI, Shailaja said that people who are not revealing their travel history of coming back from affected areas&countries will be considered a crime.

"If they become positive, they will spread the disease. So we are asking them to reveal their identity and contact health department. Chief Minister has announced that hiding travel history is a crime and proper action will be taken," said Health Minister Shailaja.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 6 more people from the state have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of people infected by the deadly virus in Kerala to 8.

CM Vijayan also said that classes up to the seventh standard in the state will remain suspended till March 31. He, however, added that exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule.

"Classes and exams till seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31. Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31," said the Kerala chief minister.