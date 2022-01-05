हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh COVID curbs: Night curfew imposed, cinema halls, gyms closed

Sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools and gyms have been closed in Himachal Pradesh. 

Himachal Pradesh COVID curbs: Night curfew imposed, cinema halls, gyms closed
Representational image

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and decided to impose statewide night curfew daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools and gyms.

It decided to allow 50 per cent gathering of the indoor capacity, including marriage palaces and banquet halls.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to regularise the services of those part-time water carriers in the education department who have completed 11 years of service - seven years as part-time and four years as daily-wagers -- as on September 30, 2021. This would benefit 1,782 water carriers.

The cabinet decided to fill 129 posts of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) in the forest department on contract.

ALSO READ: Eligible for home isolation in Covid-19? Check Centre's fresh guidelines - 10 points

It also gave the nod for an accord between the Himachal Pradesh and Haryana governments for the construction of the Adi Badri dam on the Som river and its linkage with the Saraswati river.

Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusHimachal PradeshJai Ram Thakur
