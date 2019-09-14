close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hindi diwas 2019

Hindi Diwas 2019: Date, history, importance and significance of the day

Hindi is the fourth language of the world, spoken by 250 million people. Hindi Diwas is celebrated in schools and colleges to make students understand the importance of the day.

Hindi Diwas 2019: Date, history, importance and significance of the day
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Hindi Diwas is celebrated across India every year on September 14. On this day in 1949, Hindi written in Devnagiri script became the official language of India. Prominent personalities like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das lobbied hard in favour of Hindi to be made the official language of the country. 

Thus, on the 50th birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha on September 14, 1949, Hindi was adopted as the official language. 

There are 22 Scheduled languages of India, out of which Hindi and English are officially used at the Union government level. 

Hindi is the fourth language of the world, spoken by 250 million people. 

Live TV

Hindi Diwas is celebrated in schools and colleges to make students understand the importance of the day. Essay and recitation programmes are hosted in Hindi at the educational institutions to mark this day.

Every year on Hindi Diwas, the President Of India gives away the Rajbhasha awards to people who have immensely contributed to the language. 

As per 2011 census, Hindi is spoken by over 43 per cent of India's population. 

Tags:
hindi diwas 2019Hindi Diwasseptember 14 hindi diwas
Next
Story

BJP launches week-long 'seva saptah' to mark PM Modi's birthday on September 17

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Home Minister Amit Shah did cleanliness in AIIMS during BJP's 'Seva Saptaah'