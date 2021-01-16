Historic and memorable day, says Ravi Shankar Prasad on world’s largest vaccine drive against COVID-19

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday described the launch of the vaccination drive as "historic and a memorable day." Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that India becomes Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in the fight against COVID-19.

He also lauded the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which made it happen. "India becomes 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccines made in India being rolled out. Greatly appreciate the inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi which made it happen. Vande Mataram," he wrote on Twitter.

"A proud moment as PM Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest vaccine drive against COVID-19. 1st phase to start with healthcare workers, both in govt & private sectors including ICDS workers. Adequate doses of both COVISHIELD & COVAXIN will protect citizens from this pandemic," he further tweeted.

Historic & memorable day!

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also described the launch of the anti-coronavirus immunisation drive as a "red-letter day" for the people of India and lauded scientists for developing the vaccines in a record time. Union ministers, including Amit Shah, extolled the rollout of the inoculation programme. The home minister said the made-in-India vaccines represent the determination of a "self-reliant India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's COVID-19 immunisation drive and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Naidu said India has scripted history by touching a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Modi launching the world's largest vaccination drive. "This is a proud moment for every Indian and I would like to convey my deepest appreciation to all the scientists for the remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed in a record time," he wrote.

It is pertinent to point out that generally, it takes several years before a vaccine reaches people at large after successful completion of all trials at all stages, the vice president said.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to say this 'New India' led by PM Modi is a nation which transforms crisis into opportunities and challenges into achievements. "This 'Made in India' vaccine represents the determination of this self-reliant India. On this historic day, I bow to all our corona warriors," he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the entire country is proud of the stellar leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been instrumental in India's famed battle against COVID-19. "Congratulations India on the launch of world's largest vaccine drive," he wrote on the microblogging site.