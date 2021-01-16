Sanitation worker first to get COVID-19 vaccine shot in India at Delhi's AIIMS

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi kick started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday (January 16), the first person to recieve the vaccine jab was Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker.

The first vaccine dose was administered in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

After that doctors, nurses and healthcare workers too were vaccinated at AIIMS, New Delhi.

In Delhi, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will span across 11 districts at 81 centres. As many as six central government hospitals -- AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals -- are part of the vaccine drive.

While among the vaccination sites are LNJP Hospital, Delhi-government run GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital.

Private facilities Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are also part of the caoutry-wide vaccine rollout.