Hope all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 31, 2022) hoped that all the MPs and political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind.

While speaking to the media at the start of the Budget Session, PM Modi said, "Budget Session commences today. I welcome you and all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines."

"In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly," the Prime Minister added.

Noting that the Parliament sessions and debates get affected due to elections from time to time, PM Modi made an appeal to all MPs and said, "I request all MPs, elections keep happening but Budget Session is very important, we need to make it fruitful."

"The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," he stated.

