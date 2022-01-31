हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Hope all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

"The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," the Prime Minister said. 

Hope all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session
PM Modi briefing the media ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament on January 31 (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 31, 2022) hoped that all the MPs and political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind.

While speaking to the media at the start of the Budget Session, PM Modi said, "Budget Session commences today. I welcome you and all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines."

"In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly," the Prime Minister added.

Noting that the Parliament sessions and debates get affected due to elections from time to time, PM Modi made an appeal to all MPs and said, "I request all MPs, elections keep happening but Budget Session is very important, we need to make it fruitful."

"The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," he stated. 

ALSO READ | Budget Session: Pegasus, farmers' issues, border row with China likely to dominate proceedings

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022PM Narendra ModiNarendra Modi
Next
Story

PM Modi to address National Commission for Women Foundation Day event today

Must Watch

PT10M43S

News Rush: Harish Rawat hits back at BJP News Rush | Non Stop News | Elections | Congress | SP