How Did A Woman From Kerala Crack UPSE Exam With One Hand? Despite Disability, Achieved 760th Position

IITians Success Story: Disability was not a barrier to Akhila BS's accomplishment, as she attained the 760th rank in the civil service exam in 2022. In the most prestigious test in the nation, a 28-year-old woman who lost her right arm in a bus accident when she was five years old did exceptionally well. On September 11, 2000, Akhila met with an accident. She suffered a right arm amputation from the shoulder down, and German physicians were consulted. Her arms were not fixed, however, even after being examined by a German medical team in India, since she had lost the point of her shoulder.

The Brave Warrior

Following that, Akhila began using her left arm to perform daily duties and picked up writing. She achieved the highest grades possible in her board exams. She began training for the civil service after earning an Integrated MA at IIT Madras. Akhila was making her third effort this time. She had succeeded in passing the preliminary exams on her first two tries. Akhila expressed her happiness and gratitude when talking about her experience. She informed ANI that one of her lecturers gave her advice on the Collector profession, which encouraged her to pursue UPSC exam preparation.

Fighting All Odds

During the preparations and the exam, she claimed that using her left hand and sitting for long periods of time while experiencing back pain were difficult challenges. Writing for three or four hours was difficult for her. She used to feel worn out and uncomfortable. She was required to write nonstop for three days prior to the main tests. She found it difficult. But she had set herself the goal of becoming an IAS, so she was determined to study for the forthcoming exam and to keep trying until she got into the service of her choice. She made the decision to exert her full effort.

Numerous success stories have been published since the UPSC results were announced. But the story of Akhila BS, who achieved an All India 760 ranking in the UPSC 2022 exam while overcoming a disability, is what stands out from the lot. At the age of 5, a bus accident resulted in the loss of her right arm. Despite this, she passed one of India's most difficult exams.