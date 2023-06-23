IIMs Are Only For

IIM Ahmedabad: The culture that enters India's top business school is being redefined by an IIM Ahmedabad alumna. Akanksha Choudhary, Miss India Elite 2016 winner and a national-level model who beat out the brightest MBA candidates in the nation to enroll in India's top B-school, is something we don't actually read or hear about on a regular basis. The cliche 'Beauty with Brains' is perfectly exemplified by Akanksha. Although the idea of 'Beauty with Brains' appears to be outdated and sexist, a look at the facts on the ground does make it seem significant. Regarding the best MBA programs in India, students predominately apply to these programs, and the bulk of them come from engineering backgrounds. Akanksha is rightly regarded in such circumstances as a role model for all others.

An Uphill Battle

Akanksha not only effortlessly broke the glass ceiling while focusing on her interests and hobbies, but many aspirants, even with a single-minded focus to crack CAT, fail to get into IIMs. Nobody can deny the uphill battle she faced while following her own passion for modeling to get into IIM. Despite participating in extracurricular activities, she was able to split her time quite effectively, giving both her studies and her hobbies the same amount of attention and effort. She held the fifth position in her class at SRCC (Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi), which was not surprising. At the same time, during prestigious fashion events, Akanksha has previously collaborated with stars such as Kanika Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Gauhar Khan, and Zareen Khan.

Beauty Pageant Winner

According to media sources, Akanksha, who was applying to a management institute, was suddenly chosen for the Miss India Elite competition. She kept going in this direction, focused on passing the CAT and getting into IIMs, and she eventually won the competition. In an interview, Akanksha stated, "I participated in the event purely out of interest. I did not anticipate winning, much less going on to become a model. Modeling has prepared me to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle and to recognize that the true essence of beauty is in the values we instill in our children. I've even been forced to use time management skills because of the demanding schedule of keeping a fit body and participating in modeling events."

Route To IIM Ahmedabad

There was no going back for her after winning the highly sought-after Miss India Elite 2016 title. Following her victory, Akanksha's name has spread throughout India's modeling community. Success in a modeling career might be something that can get into anyone's head, as anyone who has seen Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' will attest. Akanksha was extremely cautious and totally focused on her objective of getting into IIM. She took care to keep up with her CAT studies even while on the go and while working as a model, so she wouldn't fall behind in the competition. Akanksha, a MBA graduate from IIM Ahmedabad (Batch 2017-19), is currently employed with McKinsey as a consultant.

Even though her route to IIM Ahmedabad was rather different and singular, it was her dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment to her objective that saw her through the rough patches. Her achievement serves as an example for many MBA hopefuls who desire to succeed in the universe of business while also pursuing their passions, abilities, and aspirations.