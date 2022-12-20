How Maruti Suzuki Driving School Can Help You Learn Safe Driving

Driving is one of the invaluable life skills that you should know. And learning how to drive from a professional school is very important to ensure that you're learning correctly and safely. Plus, driving should be fun experience!

Are you confused where to start? Read on to know how you can learn to drive professionally and why learning from a professional driving school is important:

Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) has been a pioneer in the field of driving training for more than 15 years. It offers you the opportunity to learn driving in a safe and controlled environment. MSDS has persistently set benchmarks through its advanced training methodology that includes state-of-the-art driving simulators, and carefully designed practical & theoretical courses. The instructors are also highly experienced and equipped to deliver world-class driving training.

Get Quality Training

A professional driving school ensures you receive training from experienced instructors, so that you feel confident when you finally hit the road.

At Maruti Suzuki Driving School, you get quality training comprising of a hybrid curriculum that is inclusive of theory sessions, simulator training as well as on-road driving sessions. Learn topics such as road behaviour, defensive driving, and Good Samaritan Law, and gain from customised courses to get the best training as per your requirement.

Advanced Technology

Maruti Suzuki Driving School is driven by new-age technology to provide engaging learning experience. MSDS offers mobile application and website exclusively to provide enhanced experience to the tech-savvy customers. Furthermore, you can avail digital training courses via mobile application or website to take theory lessons at your convenience, and from safety and comfort of your home.

Maruti Suzuki Driving School Website : The customer- centric website offers information about courses, nearest school locator, online theory sessions, etc. Based on your driving experience, you get recommendation about the suitable course from the list of comprehensive driving training courses.

: The customer- centric website offers information about courses, nearest school locator, online theory sessions, etc. Based on your driving experience, you get recommendation about the suitable course from the list of comprehensive driving training courses. Customer app: You can easily download MSDS app from Playstore or App store for more information on courses, access online theory classes, and do much more. On the completion of course, you also receive a digital certificate from MSDS.

Interactive Training

The scientifically-designed training program is designed to make your learning process more effective and engaging. With simulator, you can master controls before actually driving, and eliminate your uncertainties or fear of road. Online and offline theory sessions feature interactive course content, including all those aspects of owning and driving followed by the practical sessions to master the art of driving confidently.

One Trainer, One Car, One Trainee

MSDS follows a “one trainer-one car-one trainee” policy to ensure safe and secure driving instruction. It means that for all your driving lessons, you will have one designated instructor and one vehicle. This ensures you get individualized attention and mentoring from the instructor.

To Conclude

Maruti Suzuki Driving School goes beyond just teaching you how to navigate various roadway scenarios. It offers you hands-on practice for a more realistic driving experience that help you drive safe.

Maruti Suzuki Driving School was founded in 2005 with the goal of providing world-class training to customers and improving road safety across India. With a network of over 500+ dealer partners across 240+ cities, its state-of-the-art facilities and curriculum are constantly evolving to meet the students’ needs.

(Above mentioned article is a Sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)