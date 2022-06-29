Ranklogs, a Noida-based startup, is the latest addition to the fast-growing Indian SaaS space. Ankit Pandey, the founder & CEO, has a resolute in empowering the online businesses in the country to overcome the challenges of being found on the internet by offering a full suite of tools to strategise search engine optimisation analytics.

Ankit has spent over a decade in the digital marketing realm helping build some of the most successful brands in the country through SeoEaze, a 360degree digital marketing agency. Ranklogs was born out of the need for a more comprehensive SaaS platform for tracking SERP performance and actionable website auditing that’s within budget for most people.

He explains, “Indian businesses are still struggling to fully capitalise on the potential of online commerce due to lack of a tool that can guide their efforts by offering insights that matter for their online success. Over the years of handling search presence for clients ranging from individuals to large-scale enterprises, I have realised that there is a need for an all-in-one SEO platform that can offer end-to-end solutions for optimising websites to outrank the competition.”

Ranklogs aims to bridge this gap by eliminating the need for multiple SEO tools for performance marketing. It is challenging to keep SEO costs low when businesses have to buy multiple tool subscriptions to have a competitive edge. The startup has emphasised building a ground-breaking tool that evaluates, tracks, and recommends appropriate actions based on a website’s specific situation. All of this while keeping the pricing to a bare minimum. Ankit says, “Indian market is primarily driven by the cost of acquiring a service or a product. We compete with some of the established international SaaS platforms and will have to be affordable. That’s our competitive advantage. And we are offering our services at the most competitive price.”

Launched in 2021 as a rank tracker primary, today Ranklogs is a full-fledged SEO SaaS platform capable of helping individuals, startups, agencies, and enterprises - anyone looking for a solution to make their website perform better in organic search.

Speaking on why he decided to upgrade the rank tracker into an end-to-end SEO SaaS platform, Ankit explains, “the pandemic proved disruptive for several industries and millions of businesses were affected. It made the importance of digital transformation evident, leading businesses to be more receptive to online presence requirements. It was an opportunity to scale our services and help people with valuable data and insights easily find online success. This is why we entirely transformed Ranklogs into a premium all-in-one SEO platform.”

Ranklogs is one of a kind startup and the only one in its segment to provide an SEO SaaS platform in the country. It helps businesses beat the competition and reach the top in search results. Over 200 agencies and companies have already benefited from their pocket-friendly prices and time-saving SERP tracking and analytics measures.

