HP CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, 40 Congress MLAs to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Dec 16

Jaipur: Newly elected Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and all the Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo yatra on Friday, 16th December in Rajasthan. The walkathon will complete its 100 days on Friday. The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023. To mark the 100th-day milestone the grand old party will organise a concert in Jaipur with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan. The 'Bharat Jodo Concert' will be attended by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who will also address a press conference in Dausa at 1 pm on the day.

Earlier in the day, the yatra resumed its journey from Jeenapur before pausing for its morning break at the Soorwal bypass. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

Sukhivider Singh Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all the Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th December. pic.twitter.com/00aV788otc — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats.

(With agency inputs)