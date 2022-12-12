Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces end of VIP culture, stays appointments made by BJP govt

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today made several key announcements including the end of VIP culture at Himachal Bhawan and putting on hold various appointments made by the previous BJP government. Sukhu said that the old pension scheme will be restored in the first cabinet meeting. He said the Congress government has decided that in Himachal Bhawan & Himachal Sadan, rent & food expenses for MLAs will be the same as for common people, thus ending the VIP treatment accorded to the MLAs. Earlier, common people used to pay the full amount and MLAs used to get the facilities at subsidised rates.

The Himachal CM also announced to stay on various appointments made by the Jairam Thakur-led BJP government. Sukhu directed that all extensions or re-employments accorded & operative be terminated except for Government Medical Colleges. He said that all the decisions taken by the previous cabinet since 1st April will be reviewed. "All institutions for which notifications for creation/up-gradation were issued, be de-notified," he ordered.

Also Read: Tarn Taran RPG Attack Latest News: Police decodes Pakistan angle in bomb blast, makes BIG statement

The chief minister also directed that appointments of Chairman, Vice Chairman and nominated Members in Boards and Corporations, Cooperative Institutions and other Committees including Temple Committees and Urban Local Bodies by the previous government be terminated forthwith. He directed that all recruitment processes underway in departments, Boards/Corporations & autonomous bodies of State Government, including Public Universities, except those being undertaken through the HP Public Service Commission & HP Subordinate Services Selection Board, shall be kept in abeyance with immediate effect. CM Sukhu also directed that the status quo be maintained in respect of those transfer orders which are unimplemented.

This indicates that the new chief minister suspects some mismanagement in the recruitments/appointments made by the previous BJP government and now all those orders will be valid only after passing the scrutiny test of the new government.

Earlier today, Sukhu said that all MLAs, Deputy CM and senior members of the party will work for the welfare of the state.

The Himachal Pradesh ministry will be expanded soon in consultation with the Congress high command and begin work on implementing pre-poll promises from its first Cabinet meeting, said the chief minister.