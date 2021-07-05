HPBOSE class 10th Result 2021 declared at hpbose.org, get direct link here

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Monday (July 5) declared the results for class 10 or matric results at hpbose.org. The Himachal Board 10th result was declared via a press conference. Of the total 116784 students who registered in regular mode exams, 116286 have been declared passed. As many as 99.7 per cent of the 1.16 lakh students have cleared the exam. This is the highest ever pass percentage for the HP Board.

In the contrary, 68.11 per cent of students passed the matric exam in 2020 and 60.79 per cent had cleared the exam in 2019.

The number of students getting 90+ marks has also jumped to the highest ever. A total of 10,015 students got marks in the range of 90-100 marks this year. Last year, the number was at 3,098 and 2,798 in 2019.

In case students are unhappy with the results, they will get a chance to appear for improvement exams. The dates of these exams are not yet decided, however, the board said it will the exams will be held at a time when the COVID-19 would be under control. In case students are unhappy with the results, they will get a chance to appear for improvement exams. The dates of these exams are not yet decided, however, the board said it will the exams will be held at a time when the COVID-19 would be under control.

A total of 1,31,902 students had enrolled in HPBoSE matric exams this year of which 1,16.973 students were in the regular and 14,929 students in open mode. Last year about 1.5 lakh students appeared in regular exams.

Live TV