'Humse bagawat...': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra with animated video, Congress furious - Watch

Later in the day, the Congress also put out an animation video in which Modi is portrayed as an animation and is seen running around with people raising questions on gas cylinder and petrol prices, and jobs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by putting out an Animated video on his Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. In the video, digs have been taken over Congress MLAs quitting in Goa, leaders quitting and joining Ghulam Nabi Azad and infighting in Rajasthan, among other things. "Mummy, why doesn't suffering end? It's over, Tata..Goodbye," the BJP tweeted along with the animation in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The over two-minute-long animation of Rahul Gandhi, portraying him as Asrani's character from the movie Sholay. "To call the video they have put out pathetic is an understatement!" Ramesh said. Later in the day, the Congress also put out an animation video in which Modi is portrayed as an animation and is seen running around with people raising questions on gas cylinder and petrol prices, and jobs.

In the video, the song from the movie Dushman 'Vaada Tera Vaada' plays in the background. "Dauda Dauda bhaga bhaga sa," the Congress tweeted in Hindi along with the video. Since the start of the Yatra, the BJP has been attacking and taking swipes at it, while the Congress has claimed that it is doing so as it is rattled by the initiative's success.

