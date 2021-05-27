Hyderabad: Villagers pool Rs 50 lakhs to make Rural Health Centre 30-bed COVID centre

Hyderabad: The former president United States of America John F.Kennedy had once challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good with his famous words, "Ask not what your country can do for you.. ask what you can do for your country."

Setting a fine example of such service to its country, the villagers in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh came together to save and safeguard not only its own people but also to help surrounding villages as the deadly second wave COVID-19 pandemic spreads havoc all across.

Golla Mamidada or G.Mamidada village is about 18 kilometres from Kakinada town in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Like every village in the country which has been in the grip of this pandemic, this village was no different. To get treatment, the villagers used to go to Kakinada. The "Rural Health Centre" in the village was not preferred for its condition.

However, a local journalist Sabbela Sivanarayana Reddy came up with an idea and started a group and explained to local villagers, including Sarpanch, the importance of self-sustainment. Within no time, everyone from this village, some of whom are well off, contributed and collected a corpus of Rs 50 lakhs only to be spent on COVID-19 related treatment for villagers.

"First, all villagers cleaned up our own 'Rural Health Centre' which is affiliated to Government Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada. We have temporarily converted it to "Golla Mamidada Covid Care Centre" with 30 beds with Oxygen support for each bed. We did all by ourselves without asking for a single rupee from the government," says Sabbella Sivanarayana Reddy.

With a population of approximately 15,000, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Golla Mamidada which comes under 'Major Panchayat' category is said to be nearly 100 in the second wave prompting the village to set in motion a co-ordinated approach to tackle the pandemic.

"Our village is always together and in times like these we have to be united, and I was one among them to lead the way. We want our village to be safe and everyone should be healthy," informs Lanka Muni, sarpanch of Golla Mamidada.

Many villagers, some of whom are affluent, donated generously. A family donated an ambulance worth Rs 8 lakhs. A USA-based company "Empower and Excel" donated beds.

Owner of local educational society who runs group of colleges not only converted his hostel premises into 150 bed isolation centre with his own money, but is also taking care of providing nutritious food free of cost to everyone who is in isolation or quarantined.

"It's our duty and responsibility to help whichever way we can under these challenging times. I am also part of this village and I too wanted to contribute in my own humble way," says DRK Reddy, founder & chairman Gollala Mamidada Education Society.

Inspired by the villagers' efforts, local MLA of Anaparthy constituency Dr Satti Suryanarayana Reddy is coordinating by getting all the medical help like doctors, testing staff, testing kits, medicines from the state government side. The 'Golla Mamidada Covid Care Centre' will start functioning from today.