'I bow to exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice of our soldiers': President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (June 17) extended his deepest condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers who showed 'exemplary courage' and made 'supreme sacrifices' during the violent clashes with the Chinese Army on June 15 night.

President Kovind wrote on his official Twitter account, "As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country."

"All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families," added President Kovind.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed in action on the late evening night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The violent clashes have added to the recent growing tensions between the two countries.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on the incident and said the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain as the country’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy if instigated.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also grieved the death of 20 Army personnel asserting that the loss of soldiers during a face-off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh "is deeply disturbing and painful".

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh said that the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He added that the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.