हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramnath Kovind

'I bow to exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice of our soldiers': President Ram Nath Kovind

Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed in action on the late evening night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

&#039;I bow to exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice of our soldiers&#039;: President Ram Nath Kovind
File Photo (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (June 17) extended his deepest condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers who showed 'exemplary courage' and made 'supreme sacrifices' during the violent clashes with the Chinese Army on June 15 night.

President Kovind wrote on his official Twitter account, "As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country."

"All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families," added President Kovind.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed in action on the late evening night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The violent clashes have added to the recent growing tensions between the two countries.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on the incident and said the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain as the country’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy if instigated.

Also read: Indian Army salutes its valiant soldiers, says their supreme sacrifice will not go in vain

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also grieved the death of 20 Army personnel asserting that the loss of soldiers during a face-off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh "is deeply disturbing and painful".

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh said that the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He added that the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.

Tags:
Ramnath KovindIndia-China face-offGalwan ValleyIndian ArmyIndiaChinaPresident of India
Next
Story

CAIT asks film stars and cricketers to stop endorsing Chinese products
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M16S

Watch: Preparation of Indian Army in Ladakh