Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people adding that she respects Sanatan Dharma. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu. But my humble request to them, every religion has its separate sentiments. India is a secular country, it is a democratic country and at the same time, unity in diversity is our origin. So, I respect Sanatan Dharma. We go to temples, mosques, churches everywhere. We should not be involved in any matter which may hurt any section."

"Instead of saying 'condemn', my humble request to everybody is that we should not comment on anything which may hurt the major section or the small section. We have to remember unity in diversity," she added. DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

BJP Demands Apology

Earlier on Monday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders should apologise for the remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma.



"Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why Gehlot ji is silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize," he said.

I Will Repeat It: Udhayanidhi On Sanatana Remark

Unfazed by attacks from various leaders, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he would repeat the same thing again as he has included all religions and not just Hindus.

"The day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again. I included all the religions and not just Hindus. I condemned caste differences, that's all," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Monday targeted Congress over the recent remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against 'Sanatana Dharma', saying that the main culprit in the controversy is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"If I give such a statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress consider it my freedom of speech?" he said. Biswa questioned the motive of the Congress behind inciting this controversy and said, "Be it Hinduism, Islam or Christianity, why are you talking about ending them?"

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday hit out at the opposition and said that they are constantly “spewing poison” against Sanatan Dharma. "They are constantly talking about and spewing poison against 'Sanatan Dharma'. We want to ask Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi if Congress has decided in the Mumbai meeting (of the INDIA alliance) to spew poison against 'Sanatan Dharma' or you have developed an agenda to finish 'Sanatan Dharm' from the country?" the Law Minister said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s anti-Sanatan remark was not a slip of the tongue but was said to demean India's civilisation and its faith.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while speaking about Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan statement, accused the INDIA alliance of making the statement as part of their plan to attract minority voters and said 'Udaynidhi's remark after the meeting of the INDIA alliance points towards a well-planned statement'.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said, "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me. Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as a disease."

Slamming all political parties over the ongoing Sanatana Dharma row, the head priest of Telangana’s Chilkur Balaji Temple Rangarajan on Monday asked whether all parties are having a partnership to denigrate ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Referring to Priyank Kharge’s statement, Rangarajan said that each of the party leaders is saying different things but who is asking for the opinion of these parties on Santana Dharma?

"A serious question to all the political parties. Are you all having a partnership in denigrating Sanatana Dharma? This person Udhayanidhi Stalin has told something nonsensical. The best thing would have been to say that you are dissociating with the opinion of Udhayanidhi Stalin,” priest Rangarajan said.

Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday strongly objected to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments calling for the "eradication of Sanatana Dharma" saying that it is "most unfortunate and totally unacceptable".

Terming the comments preposterous, Karan Singh said that crores of people in India "follow a lesser or greater extent the tenets of Sanatan Dharma".

In a press conference held in Delhi on Monday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was the first Congress leader to speak on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark and said we believe in 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' and we respect everyone's belief.

"Our view is clear: 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' is the Congress' ideology. Every political party has the freedom to express their views. We are respecting everybody's beliefs," said KC Venugopal.

Also Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Monday said that the decision to oppose Sanatan Dharma has been taken after the third meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai. Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement that 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' came a day after the third meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI Chirag Paswan said, "Was there a consensus in the INDIA Alliance meeting held in Mumbai that Sanatan Dharma has to be opposed? Was there a consensus in the meeting that we will go out and oppose Sanatan Dharma? Because this divisive thinking once again promotes hatred in society."