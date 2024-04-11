'I Would Consider My Task Done...': PM Modi Opens Up On His Legacy In Interview With US Magazine Newsweek

NEW DELHI: In an exclusive interview with US-based magazine Newsweek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his governance approach and vision for India as he seeks a historic third term. Amidst preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi reflected on his legacy and the transformative journey of India under his leadership.

Unprecedented Popular Support

Contrary to the trend of waning support for governments after two terms, PM Modi highlighted India's exceptional case of increasing popular support for his administration. He attributed this phenomenon to the government's robust track record of fulfilling promises and its commitment to inclusive growth encapsulated in the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

India's Emergence As A Global Player

With India's rapid economic growth and expanding influence on the global stage, PM Modi emphasized the nation's trajectory towards becoming an emerging superpower. He underscored India's significant demographic dividend and its pivotal role in global affairs, particularly in the context of India's relations with the United States.

Infrastructure Development & Environmental Sustainability

PM Modi highlighted India's accelerated infrastructure development over the past decade, including a substantial increase in the National Highways network and airport expansion. He emphasized the government's commitment to sustainable growth, citing initiatives such as solar-powered pumps, energy-efficient measures, and progress towards meeting energy commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Democracy & Women's Empowerment

Asserting India's democratic ethos, PM Modi underscored the deep-rooted democratic values ingrained in Indian society. He reiterated the government's focus on women-led development, citing legislative measures such as the Women Reservation Bill and advancements in women's welfare, including maternity benefits and increased participation across various sectors.

Transformation In Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi hailed the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing the region's newfound optimism and development prospects. He invited observers to witness firsthand the positive developments and economic opportunities emerging in the region, signalling a shift towards peace and prosperity.

Historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Reflecting on the historic Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, PM Modi described it as a momentous occasion symbolizing national unity and cultural heritage. He shared personal insights into the significance of the event and its resonance with the aspirations of millions of devotees across the country.

Legacy & Aspirations

In closing, PM Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving every Indian and ensuring a life of dignity and fulfilment for all. He downplayed concerns about his personal legacy, emphasizing instead the transformative impact he aims to achieve in the lives of citizens. PM Modi affirmed his dedication to realizing the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, signalling continued focus and determination in his governance approach.