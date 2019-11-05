IAS Association condemns assault on cops at Tis Hazari Court

New Delhi: As the police personnel are protesting in Delhi against the assault on them following a clash with lawyers, they have received support from IAS Association, which strongly condemned the action against police personnel at Tis Hazari Court.

In its tweet, the IAS Association said, "We strongly condemn the cowardly action perpetrated against the police personnel at Tis Hazari Court. We stand by our colleagues in their time of distress and hope the culprits are brought to justice soon."

Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police (South), urged the protesters to end the protest, saying that the policemen who have been injured are being treated.

Rajesh Khurana, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central), also urged the agitating cops to continue with the work. ANI quoted him as saying, “We are the ones who enforce the law and we have to continue with our work. We spend double the time in the field, at police stations, doing our duty than what we spend with our families. There is no festival that we celebrate with our families, at our home.”

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik urged the cops to maintain peace. He said, “Appeal to you to maintain peace. Have full faith that we will handle this situation properly. The government and people put enormous faith in us, as we are the keepers of the law.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Eish Singhal, told the protesting policemen that their concerns would be heard, adding “Your concerns and anger have been conveyed to senior officials and I want to assure you that your protest here will not go unsuccessful.”

The Delhi Police has also submitted their report to Ministry of Home Affairs on the clashes between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.