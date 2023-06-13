IAS vs IPS Officer Salary: Check How Much They Earn After Clearing UPSC
The IAS and the IPS are two backbones of the country that not only help frame policy but also ensure its enforcement.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a gateway to India's topmost layers of bureaucracy and law enforcement. The UPSC is a constitutional body responsible for conducting various competitive examinations and selecting candidates for prestigious positions in the government including Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The IAS and the IPS are two backbones of the country that not only help frame policy but also ensure its enforcement. The salaries of IAS and IPS officers in India are determined by the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. Here is an overview of the salary structure for both positions:
IAS Officer Salary:
- Junior Scale: The starting salary of an IAS officer at the entry-level or Junior Scale is around Rs 56,100 per month (basic pay).
- Senior Scale: After a few years of service, IAS officers are promoted to the Senior Scale, where the basic pay increases to around Rs. 67,700 per month.
- Junior Administrative Grade: Upon promotion to the Junior Administrative Grade, the basic pay is around Rs. 78,800 per month.
- Selection Grade: The basic pay for officers in the Selection Grade is around Rs. 1,18,500 per month.
- Super Time Scale: Officers in the Super Time Scale receive a basic pay of around Rs. 1,44,200 per month.
- Above Super Time Scale: The basic pay for officers in the Above Super Time Scale is around Rs. 1,82,200 per month.
- Apex Scale: At the highest level of the IAS, known as the Apex Scale, the basic pay is around Rs. 2,25,000 per month.
IPS Officer Salary:
- Junior Scale: The starting salary of an IPS officer at the entry level or Junior Scale is around Rs. 56,100 per month (basic pay).
- Senior Scale: After a few years of service, IPS officers are promoted to the Senior Scale, where the basic pay increases to around Rs. 67,700 per month.
- Junior Administrative Grade: Upon promotion to the Junior Administrative Grade, the basic pay is around Rs. 78,800 per month.
- Selection Grade: The basic pay for officers in the Selection Grade is around Rs. 1,18,500 per month.
- Super Time Scale: Officers in the Super Time Scale receive a basic pay of around Rs. 1,44,200 per month.
- Above Super Time Scale: The basic pay for officers in the Above Super Time Scale is around Rs. 1,82,200 per month.
- Director General of Police: At the highest level of the IPS, known as the Director General of Police, the basic pay is around Rs. 2,25,000 per month.
