IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for 4135 posts, apply at ibps.in

The notification for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. A total of 4,135 vacancies are there for probationary officer and management trainee posts, across banks, and registation will start on October 20. November 10, 2021, will be the last day to apply. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official IBPS site - ibps.in.

What's the eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The candidate should be aged between 20 and 30 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2, 1991, and not later than October 1, 2001 (both dates inclusive).

How much is the application fee

Candidates belonging to all other category will have to pay ₹850/- as application fee. Those belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay ₹175/- as application fee. Payment should be done via online mode.

Click here to know the details on the vacancies and application procedure

IBPS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS

Click on the online job link

Fill in requisite details, register yourself

Upload all documents

Pay online application fee and submit. Keep the form downloaded with you for further use.

