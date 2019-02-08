हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICAI IPCC Result 2018 declared at icai.org, icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for CA IPCC (CA Inter) on Friday on its official websites icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for CA IPCC (CA Inter) on Friday on its official websites icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Candidates who took for the CA Inter exam in November 2018 can now view their results with the help of their registration or PIN number and roll number.

How to check online CA IPCC (CA Inter) results

Step 1: Go to official websites of ICAI: icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. 

Step 2: Enter your details registration number/roll number/pin number and submit.

Step 3: Result will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

CAI IPC CA results 2018 LIVE: How to check through SMS

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

and send the message to:

58888 – for all mobile services- India Times.

 

Those who pass in CA IPCC exam will then move on to CA Final level.

The results were expected to be declared around 6 pm, but were declared an hour in advance.

Over 1.57 lakh students had appeared for ICAI IPCC Inter exam which was held in November 2018. 

 

 

