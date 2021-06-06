'If pizza and burger can be delivered at home, then why not ration?’: Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre over stopping Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 6, 2021) slammed the Centre over stopping the Delhi government's doorstep delivery scheme and asked if pizza and burger can be delivered at home, then why not ration.

He also commented on Centre saying that the AAP government did not seek the approval and said, "Legally, we don't need their approval but we did so to avoid any dispute."

"We took approval from Centre five times for implementation of doorstep ration delivery scheme," Delhi CM stated.

He said that the doorstep ration delivery scheme should be implemented across India otherwise ration shops will act as super-spreaders of COVID-19.

"I request PM Narendra Modi with folded hands on behalf of Delhi's 70 lakh poor people, please don't stop this scheme. It is in the interest of the nation," he said.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, दिल्ली में गरीबों के लिए शुरू होने वाली घर-घर राशन योजना को कृपया मत रोकिए | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/gq4dBgQAvO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 6, 2021

Kejriwal added that there should be no politics over matters meant for the country's benefit.

Earlier, the Central government had flagged concerns saying the doorstep delivery of ration could result in ration cardholders buying grains and other necessities at a higher rate than what is fixed under a central law.

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution claimed that the scheme could also make it difficult for recipients of the subsidies to relocate and stall a shift towards biometric verification of beneficiaries.

This is to be noted that the scheme was announced under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’ (MMGGRY) of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013. It was notified by the government on February 20 and was aimed at benefiting over 72 lakh people.

(With agency inputs)



Live TV