New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday (July 29) issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D`souza in a civil suit filed by Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani. The court also directed the Congress leaders to remove the post, videos, tweets, retweets, and morphed pictures of the plaintiff and her daughter along with the allegations and stop their recirculation regarding allegations made against her and her daughter. Union Minister Smriti Irani has filed civil defamation seeking permanent and mandatory injunction along with damages of over Rs 2 crore.

Justice Mini Pushkarna stated, "I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts", adding "Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants."

Plaintiff has made out a prima facie case and balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants. I deem it proper to pass an interim injunction directing Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D`souza to delete and remove the allegations made during the press conference from all social media platforms including Youtube, Facebook and Twitter inc.

The court also directed these leaders to remove the post, videos, tweets, retweets, morphed pictures of the plaintiff and her daughter along with the allegations and stop their recirculation, adding "If defendants 1-3 fail to comply with the directions within 24 hours of this order, defendants 4-6 (social media platforms) are directed to take down the material."

Union Minister Smriti Irani has filed civil defamation seeking permanent and mandatory injunction along with damages of over 2 crores rupees. She stated that Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D`souza conspired with other unknown individuals to launch a series of scathing and belligerent personal remarks to malign and defame a young child who even not lives in the country.

On the Delhi HC proceeding on Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that, "The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms Irani."

Earlier on July 23, Congress had demanded Smriti Irani's sacking, alleging her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa. The Union minister had claimed that the "malicious" charge was made at the behest of the Gandhi family due to her vocal stand in the National Herald-linked money laundering case and vowed to fight back.

