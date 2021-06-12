IMA-led protest on June 18 against assault on healthcare professionals

While medical professionals have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle ever since the pandemic struck last year, atrocities against doctors and other healthcare professionals have been reported from the across the country, consistently. Be it being denied rooms to rent to being beaten up by angry relatives of COVID patients, healthcare professionals have been facing severe threats amid the pandemic, when they have been working non-stop to overcome the crisis.

IMA President Dr JA Jayalal was quoted by ANI saying, "The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will lead a protest of healthcare workers on June 18 against assault on healthcare professionals with 'Save the Saviour' slogan. No hospitals will be closed. Doctors will bear black badge, black mask, or black shirt."

Talking about how doctors have face the brunt, Dr Jayalal said, "Doctors serving in COVID wards have been beaten and brutally assaulted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, UP, and Karnataka. It is responsibility of the government to ensure the safety and security of frontline workers who are working in a pandemic." He added, "We demand that government brings a central protection law with provisions under CrPC & IPC and also ensure that all government and private hospital have a mandatory security structure."

- With Agency inputs