COVID: 719 doctors died during second wave, most in Bihar, says IMA

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday (June 12, 2021) said that 719 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 with most of them dying in Bihar.

The IMA informed that 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi which saw 109 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Uttar Pradesh (79), West Bengal (63) and Rajasthan (43) were the other COVID-19-hit states, the IMA said.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 719 doctors died during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi (109) pic.twitter.com/4CCFSIMZj6 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Earlier on June 7, the Indian Medical Association had written a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his personal intervention to resolve the pleas put forward by the apex medical body concerning the safety of the medical professionals.

In its letter, the IMA urged PM Modi to ensure a safe work environment so that the doctors and all other health care workers can discharge their duties without any fear.

The IMA had also highlighted that more than 1,400 doctors had lost their lives since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in India.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas & to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear pic.twitter.com/tLK0OjhFzE — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, India recorded 84,332 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest after 70 days, the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday morning. The total number of coronavirus active cases has now declined to less than 11 lakhs (10,80,690) after over two months. There were also 4,002 fresh coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India now has a total of 2.93 crore infections, of which, 3,67,081 people have died of the virus.