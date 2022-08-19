NewsIndia
BAY OF BENGAL

IMD issues Cyclone alert, warns of depression amid low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

Low-pressure area would turn into a depression over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, IMD said.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:03 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Low pressure area formed over east India likely to concentrate into depression, IMD said
  • Low pressure is associate with cyclonic circulation

Trending Photos

IMD issues Cyclone alert, warns of depression amid low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

Amaravati: A low pressure area was formed over the northeast and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts in the morning and is likely to concentrate into a depression by tomorrow morning, IMD tweeted on Thursday.

It said the low-pressure area would turn into a depression over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

India Meteorological Department office in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh also said that the low pressure area with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and become well marked Low Pressure Area during next six hours. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is likely to concentrate into a Depression by tomorrow morning, August 19 over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, North Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh," the release said.

It said the north-south trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area now runs from Rayalaseema to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022