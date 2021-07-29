IMD issues orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, predicts heavy showers to continue in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (July 29) predicted heavy rainfall in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh, prompting an orange alert in the state.

“The alert is valid till Friday morning,” P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office was quoted as saying by PTI.

“As per the prediction, heavy rains, coupled with thundershowers and lightning, are likely to lash isolated places of Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Dindori, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Balaghat, Mandla, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts in the state,” he stated.

Further, Saha added, "Rains or thundershowers are likely at most places in Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions of the state. This kind of weather may prevail at many places in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior and Chambal divisions."

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, till July 30, the MeT said on Thursday.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir is likely on Thursday," the weather department added.

In the Udhampur district, the water level of the rivers, streams and local sewers have risen due to incessant showers. The authorities warned people to stay away from the banks of rivers and streams as the water level has increased in Udhampur District.

The IMD has predicted more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as issued a weather alert urging people living in vulnerable areas to remain cautious. Earlier on Wednesday, the water level rose in the Chenab River at Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall.

Live TV